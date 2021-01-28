The Ondo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Akure has expressed rude shock over the sudden and untimely death of the principal of Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure, Mrs. Taye Bola.

In a statement made public by the Honourable Commissioner, Pastor Femi Agagu on behalf of the staff of the ministry, Pastor Agagu said late Mrs. Taye Bola’s death is a very painful loss but that the people are consoled by the fact that she contributed immensely to the growth and development of her Alma Mater and the development of the educational sector in the state at large.

While urging the people to take solace in the fact that it is the same God who gives that has taken away, Pastor Agagu prayed that the Almighty God will grant the family, the staff of the school, and the Ministry, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also used the opportunity to condole with the family on behalf of the entire Ministry just as he prayed for the repose of the departed.