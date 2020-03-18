Ondo LG polls: ODIEC releases candidates’ lists (See Names of Candidates)

Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, has released the final lists of chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the April 18 local government elections in the state.

The list signed by the chairman of the commission, Prof. Yomi Dinakin were displayed at the commission’s headquarters in Akure and its area offices across the 18 local government areas.

Dinakin declared that candidates of 13 political parties were screened for the positions of chairmanship and councillorship.

The list of chairmanship candidates showed that seven political parties will participate in the chairmanship election, while the remaining six will take part in the councillorship poll.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, the African Action Congress, AAC, the Action Democratic Party, ADP, the Action Party, AP and Action Alliance, AA made the list of political parties fielded candidates for the chairmanship position.

The APC fielded candidates into the positions of chairmanship and councillorship in all the 18 councils and 203 wards respectively.

Also the ADC fielded six candidates for the chairmanship position , SDP (5), AAC (6), ADP (3), AP (1) and AA (1).

The list of candidates and their political parties displayed by the commission for the chairmanship position include Kayode Aroloye APC, Idanre; Bankole Akinselure, SDP, Idanre and Sunday Olamiti, ADP, Idanre.

In Ondo East, Wale Akinkuotu (APC), Wale Akinlosotu (ADC) and Oriola Akinwonmi (AAC)

Ondo West had Ebenezer Akinsulire as APC, Wole Oloyede (AAC) and Ola Akinola (ADC).

The list for lle-Oluji/ Okeigbo had Dayo Akinsuroju as APC, Rotimi Akinwamide (ADC) and Ebenezer Akintomide (AAC) while Odigbo had only APC fielding Margaret Akinsuroju as its candidate.

In Okitipupa, Igbekele Akinrinwa ( APC), Oladipupo Akinyemi (AAC) and Davies Ajana (AP).

The list also had the following candidates in llaje: Goke Ojatuase (APC), Omololu Ayantuga ( AAC), Dehinbo Shaheyi ( AA) and Ajinde Arowosola (ADC),while lrele had Segun Ajimotokin as only APC candidate contesting for the position of chairman in the council.

In Ese-Odo, Folawe Sipasi-Aluko (APC) and Gbenga Iji (SDP).

Also in Akure South, Gbenga Olaniyi (APC) and Gbenga Fasua (SDP).

In Akure North, Bankole Ogbesetore (APC)and Akinola Olaleye (SDP).

On the list for Owo, Samuel Adegbegi (APC), Ajayi Abiodun (ADP), while Ose had Adekunle Denis as APC candidate in the council.

Akoko Southeast had Adurogboye Paul (APC) and Adesina Austine ( ADC).

In Akoko Southwest, Augustine Oloruntogbe (APC), Ojo Peter (ADC) and Asho Azeez (ADP).

Akoko Northeast had Omojola Adekunle (APC), while Akoko Northwest had Akinkoluwa Olugbenga (AAC), Akande Ayodele (APC) and Mrs Ajayi Funmilayo (SDP).

In lfedore, Akinyemi Oladimeji (APC) only candidate participating in the poll.

Reacting, the State Acting Chairman of ADC, Chief (Mrs.) Tokunbo Saka- Adetoro expressed satisfaction with the thorough display of the list which she said contained all the candidates of the party to participate in the election.

She assured that all the candidates of the party fielded for the position of chairman in six councils would be victorious at the poll.

Speaking on their preparedness and readiness to coast home to victory at the polls, the Ondo state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin and the state chairman of one of the leading opposition political parties, the Social Democractic Party (SDP), Chief Korede Duyile, explained that their parties have been working assiduously to ensure victory at the poll.

According to Adetimehin, the APC is already on the field and has also directed all its members and supporters across the state to go back to their units, wards and local government areas to canvas for votes to ensure overwhelming victory for the party in April 18 chairmanship/councillorship election.

“All our candidates are on the field and I can tell you that we are fully prepared for the local government election.

“As I’m talking to you now, I’m on the field campaigning door -to -door. We are sure of victory because what the APC government led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has done in the past three years to develop Ondo state are enough for our party to campaign and win overwhelmingly,” the APC chairman said.

The chairman noted that the numerous achievements of the APC led administration in the state would speak for the party and ensure its victory at the poll.

According to him, governor Akeredolu has performed excellently well in terms of road construction and rehabilitation, industrial development, Healthcare delivery, improved welfare of citizens through people’s oriented projects, regular payment of salaries and pensions, construction of schools, youth empowerment and employment, agricultural development, and overall development of the state.

“Also, we believe that workers deserve their wages, and we have been paying them regularly while not also denying them their promotions and other entitlements. We have also employed people more than the previous governments.

“We employed young people into the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service and into the mainstream as Administrative Officers,” Adetimehin explained.

On his part, the state Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Mr. Remi Olayiwola, said the party is more than ready and prepared for the election.

According to him, victory is sure for the SDP come April 18 council poll, adding that the party has fielded formidable and popular chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the poll.

“We are working in all the political wards, and we are seriously campaigning for all our chairmanship/ councillorship candidates. We are working very hard, our candidates are very formidable and popular.

“We are not taking anything for granted and we believe we will win the election,” Olayiwola added.