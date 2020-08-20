Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu today presented APC local government chairmanship and Councilorship aspirants from the Ondo south senetorial district to 130 kings across Ondo state.

This was done by the deputy governor designate Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who represented the governor at the monthly meeting of 130 crowns at Inikorogha, Ese-Odo local government.

The meeting which was presided over by Kabiyesi, Olufunmilayo Omoniyi, Akapinsha of Ipinsha, Ondo state, had in attendance kings ranging from A-grade to C-grade accros Ondo State.

The sitting while acknowledging the projects of the governor in their various kingdoms gave their royal blessings to the entourage led by Hon. Lucky and reaffirmed their support for governor Akeredolu’s second term ambition.

Finally, Hon. Lucky addressed the delegation of palace executives from the 18 Local governments in Ondo state, he urged them to continue being the preachers of the Aketi gospel to their various kings. Adding that their Progressive role in the state will be adequatly rewarded.