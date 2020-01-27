Ondo LG Poll: APC Screens 101 Chairmanship Aspirants, Promises Free, Fair Primary

The All Progressives Congress, Ondo State, has commenced the screening exercise for all the Local Government aspirants contesting under its banner in the April 18th, Local Government election in Ondo State.

While welcoming the aspirants to the screening exercise at the party secretariat in Akure, the chairman of the party Engr. Ade Adetimehin who also doubled as the chairman of the screening committee said the exercise would be free and fair to all aspirants.

Adetimehin reiterated the position of the party to conduct a credible primary and vow that it will be an open exercise whereby, the most popular candidate would emerge as the party flag bearer.

This screening exercise is meant to unite the party and not divide us. If anyone is having any misgiving about the exercise, he is to approach the party to address it as the party would not condone unruly actions contrary to the party’s regulations guiding the exercise.

The Chairman, thereon, advised aspirants to remain committed to the party even if they fail to achieve their ambition this time. According to him, “If you don’t have your way today as the party flagbearer you could have it in the next election. So, it is important that everyone keeps to the lay down rules and act with utmost decorum expected of a loyal member of our great party” Adetimehin said.

All aspirants were also enjoined to see the screening exercise as a party affair and an opportunity to call to service if elected. Other aspirants who are not so lucky in the primary should consider themselves as worthy as only eighteen aspirants would be representing the party in the coming Local Government election in State.

The chairman of the screening committee said the exercise would be made simple and seamless as any aspirant

who has not completed his documentation would be allowed to do so within twenty four hours as the party secretariat would still entertain complaints and adjustment of documents.

Adetimehin also admonished aspirants to see themselves as true representative of their people. “That you aree vying for the local government position under APC itself is an indication of your strong position within the party because APC is getting stronger everyday in the state as more people from the opposition party are trooping into the party everyday”.

The APC Chairman, Engr. Adetimehin, who used the occasion to give an insight into the coming political event in the party, said more political juggernaut, leaders and members of the PDP in the state would be received into APC in a rally in few weeks time.

The screening exercise started at 12:08pm with one hundred and one (101) aspirants vying to represent the party as its candidates in the eighteen local government chairmanship seats in state. They are all expected to be screened in the one day exercise while the primary has been fixed for 3rd, February 2020.