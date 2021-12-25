As Christians across the globe celebrate the Christmas and new year, Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have called for moderate celebrations in the face of current global economic downturn and civil 19 pandemic.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the Lawmakers observed that Christmas and New Year are constant and will always be celebrated, hence the need for people to live within the limit of their economic strength.

Oleyelogun who congratulated Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas enjoined Christian faithfuls to be wary of the new wave of covid-19, omicron, which is currently threatening the global community.

He urged Christians to rather use the occasion of the birth of Christ to pray for Nigeria to overcome her current challenges such as banditry, kidnapping among other security challenges.

While commenting the effort of Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “AMOTEKUN CORPS”, Oleyelogun equally called on all security operatives to rise up to the challenges of protecting lives and properties during the yuletide and beyond.

While wishing the Christian folks a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, the Speaker urged them to dwell more on the unity of the country as there are much to benefit in a United rather than a divided country.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

24th December,2021.