Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly will resume legislative duties in the newly renovated Hallowed Chamber by the first quarter of next year.

The Speaker Ondo State House of Assembly Rt.Hon.David Bamidele Oleyelogun gave this indication during a working tour by the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN of the ongoing renovation of the legislative building in Akure.

Ondo State Government had commenced work on the renovation of the building to bring it in conformity to its peers across the country.

During the visit,Governor Akeredolu expressed satisfaction at the level and progress of work which he said had reached about eighty percent completion.

He commended the contractor for doing a good job despite dwindling economy across the globe.

The Governor was optimistic that the project will be delivered by the first quarter of year 2022.

The Speaker commended the Governor for making efforts to rehabilitate the aging legislative building.

Oleyelogun noted that the last time the building was renovated was during the administration of Pa Adekunle Ajasin, adding that the current renovation by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was a way of writing his name in gold.

While thanking the Governor for giving the building a new look, the Speaker pledged a seamless relationship with the Executive arm that would further trigger prompt delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

21st December,2021.