As the global community marks Teachers’ day,Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have described Teachers as role models in the task of nation building.

Speaking through the Rt. Honourable Speaker,Oleyelogun Bamidele David described Teachers as mentors and guardians who shoulder the responsibility of nurturing the younger generation with wisdom, skills and right attitude to life.

Oleyelogun noted that Teachers sacrificed their time and comfort all in a bid to develop leaders and thus make greatness of a nation.

” For your dedication, disposition to wisdom, knowledge and perseverance, I salute the body of Teachers”

While commending Teachers for being a role model in the art of nation-building, Oleyelogun charged them not to renege in their role as shining light and beacon of hope to others.

While charging Teachers to focus more on educational recovery in the post covid-19 global community, the Speaker called on leaders at all levels to do more to improve the living standard of teachers.

He pledged to work with stakeholders in the education sector to attract more honour to the teaching profession.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sport Development.