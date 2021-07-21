Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN on occasion of his 65th birthday celebration.

The Lawmakers in a glowing tribute eulogized the Governor for his natural attributes.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the Lawmakers described the Governor as a visionary leader who transcends human comprehension.

” Mr Governor, your visionary leadership holds everyone in leaps and bounds. You traverse the nooks and crannies of Ondo State with your development agenda such that everyone is a living proof of your good work.”

“You are such a dogged and fearless leader of men that towers over and above his peers”

Sir, while congratulating you on the successes achieved, through God, in the last sixty-five years, it is our sincere prayer that God will endow you with more wisdom, knowledge and understanding to impact more on humanity.

We are proud to associate with you in the voyage of turning around the fortune of our darling Sunshine State for the benefits of our people.

Once again, congratulations and more grease to your palm.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

20th July,2021.