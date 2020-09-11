Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have proceeded on five weeks recess.

The recess which commences on Friday 11th September, will lapse on Tuesday 20th October, 2020.

This is to enable members engage in Mobilisation of their Constituents ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Announcing this at plenary on Thursday, Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David encouraged members to engage, coordinate and as well mobilise their Constituents on the importance of the election and the need to conduct themselves in line with stipulated rules.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to provide for amendment of the Local Government law 2007 has been committed to the ad-hoc Committee on local government.

Members in their remarks under motion observed that the amendment will strengthen the old law and reposition it for standard democratic practices.

In the meantime, the House has made its position clear on members who are currently on suspension.

Citing relevant authorities at plenary on Thursday, the Rt. Honourable Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, noted that a motion for stay of execution has been filed on the judgement of the lower court while an appeal is equally pending at the appellate court.

He urged parties to the case to maintain the status quo ante and not resort to self help which could be prejudicial to the course of Justice.

In a similar vein, Members have been enjoined to shun acts which could bring the image of the House to disrepute.

This followed claim by two opposition members of the House that they were not allowed into the House of Assembly premises on Thursday after having been formally invited for plenary.

Chairman House Committee on Information Honourable Olugbenga Omole sensitised members to a recorded video by the aggrieved opposition members which was posted to the social media.

He claimed that it was a deliberate attempt by the members in question to bring the image of the House and its leadership to disrepute and called on leadership of the House to take appropriate action to forestall a recurrence in the future.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele frowned at the development which he termed as cheap blackmail.

Oleyelogun claimed that there was no instruction to lock anyone outside the premises adding that members should conduct themselves honourably in a manner that would not denigrate their integrity and that of the House.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman Adhoc Committee on Information