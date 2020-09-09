Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, for his brilliant performance in office.

In their different speeches, members of the assembly took turns to enumerate the achievements of the Governor across the twenty six state constituencies.

In their submissions, they all agreed that the Governor has turned around the fortune of the state since his assumption of duty over three and half years ago. They called on the people of the state to re-elect him for the good work to continue.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, in his eulogy noted that the Governor’s performance cuts through the various sectors of the state.

“With the various achievements in office, it is Crystal clear that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has distinguished himself in every sphere of life”.

The Speaker glowingly mentioned some of the areas to include job creation, infrastructural development, health and human capital development.

He added that the Governor has not only improved on the income of the state but has also turned around the education sector, while members of the House were not spared in the giant strides of the Governor.

The Speaker called on residents of Ondo State to come out in their large numbers to vote Governor Akeredolu for a second term in office.

Meanwhile a bill for a law to provide for the regulation of outdoor structures for the display of signage, hoarding and advertisement in Ondo State has been committed to Committee stage after passing through second reading at the House.

Speaking glowingly on the importance of the bill, the Lawmakers stressed the need to give it an accelerated approval in view of its capability to generate income to the state.

The Lawmakers were of the view that the bill when it becomes law, would control and regulate erecting of billboards and pasting of posters across the state.

Corroborating this position, Speaker of the House, Oleyelogun Bamidele David noted that when the bill becomes law, it would serve immense benefits to the state and the people.

After a motion moved by Honourable Sunday Olajide and seconded by Honourable Oluyede Feyide, the bill was committed to a six-man adhoc committee headed by Honourable Abayomi Akinruntan.

The House equally instituted a six-man adhoc committee on welfare and cash allocation. The committee chaired by Honourable Olusola Feyide will be overseen by the Speaker.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman Adhoc Committee on Information.