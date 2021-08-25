Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have commiserated with the family and friends of the late Governor of the old Ondo State, Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya.

Rear Admiral Olukoya who served as Governor of the old Ondo State comprising the present Ondo and Ekiti states reportedly died during a brief illness.

In a statement signed by Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development,Akogun Olugbenga Omole,the Lawmakers described the late military administrator as an exemplary character who lived his life for the betterment of mankind.

“He was a fearless administrator who allowed himself to be guided by the spirit of the most high God”

“During his reign in the affairs of the old Ondo State, Rear Admiral Olukoya left no one in doubt of his capability to turn around the fortune of the state for the benefit of the people”

While noting that the demise of the old warlord would create a great vacuum amongst his friends and associates, the Lawmakers pray to God to grant him eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irredeemable loss.

Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya served as Governor of Old Ondo State between September 1990 to January 1992.

He reportedly died at the age of 72, during a brief illness.

Signed:

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

24th August,2021.