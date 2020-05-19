Press Statement



*Fifth columnists at work

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly today at their Parliamentary session, resolved as follows:

1.That there was no plan to commence impeachment moves against the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN.

That the news making the rounds that the Speaker’s Lodge was under seige is a hoax and the imagination of those behind it. The lodge was never under seige. The armed Policemen sighted there were at some distance away and were there to maintain peace, law and order. On the issue of the N4.3b under scrutiny, all relevant documents should be submitted to the Committee on Public Account and Committee on Finance and Appropriation respectively. That no member of the House of Assembly should talk to the press without making reference to Mr Speaker.The only Person authorised to speak on behalf of the House is the Chairman, House Committee on Information. There is a robust relationship between the Executive Arm Of Government and the Legislature; whatever has been planted in the media in recent times are the handiwork of fifth columnists.

Signed:

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman, ODHA House Committee on Information