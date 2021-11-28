The Lawmaker representing Akoko South-West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akogun Olugbenga Omole has sympathized with the Family Mrs Omode popularly called ‘Mummy Dare’ that was murdered in cold blood earlier today.

Omole in a teary press release personally signed by him called on the Police and other Security Operatives in the Area to as a matter of urgency, fish out killers of the woman.

Mummy Dare who was reportedly hacked to death in the early hours of today, Sunday 28th November, 2021 has it as a routine to sweep the Church very early, every Sunday Morning and probably other worship days.

She has been offering this selfless service in the vineyard of God for years without any hitches.

“Contrary to earlier reports that she was waylaid on her way to the Church, information at my disposal has it that she was dragged out of the Church Auditorium and slaughtered right in front of the Church building”.

“Evidence abound that her slippers and the broom she was supposed to use for sweeping were seen right inside the Church”.

“From the gory picture of her lifeless body before she was taken to the morgue,it could be seen that she has a deep cut on her neck and this has heightened the suspicion that she might probably be a victim of ritual killers”.

This is a dangerous dimension to security in our Constituency as no occurrence of such gruesome murder has been noticed in the area in recent times.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly act will not escape the wrath of God”.

Omole called on residents of the Community to be vigilant and report suspected criminals to law enforcement agencies as a way of checking crimes of this nature in the community.

“I am using this Opportunity to appeal to our people to maintain peace and order and be hopeful that the security operatives will get to the roots of this matter”, Omole said.

I pray that God in His infinite mercy will grant the deceased eternal rest and grant her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Signed:

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Member, Ondo State House of Assembly, Akoko South West Constituency 1.

28th November,2021.