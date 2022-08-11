Towards ensuring that drug abuse and trafficking is totally eradicated in Ondo State, the State House of Assembly has expressed its readiness to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as this will go a long way in achieving a common goal.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David, made this known today when he played host to the zonal Commander, NDLEA, Zone 1, Mr. Parah Bawa in his office.

Expressing worry over the high rate at which people get involved in drug abuse and trafficking, particularly the youth, Oleyelogun reitrated that Ondo State government has put in place various measures aimed at curbing the monsters.

According to him, most people that commit crime and driven under the influence of drug, saying that it is the responsibility of all and sundry to wage war against it.

Appreciating the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu for his effort towards eradicating crime in the State, the Speaker expressed optimism that the 50 hilux vehicles recently distributed to security operatives in the State would help tremendously to combat crime in Ondo State.

Assuring on the support of the State House of Assembly when necessary, the Speaker thanked the Zonal Commander for maintaining zero tolerance for drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Zonal Commander of NDLEA, Zone 1, said that he was at the House with his team on advocacy visit, saying that the fight against drug abuse and trafficking is a collective responsibility of all at various levels.

While highlighting the danger inherent in the ugly trend, he warned individuals who engage in such act to desist from it or face the full wrath of law.

The Commander later presented a plaque and a copy of their quarterly magazine to the Speaker.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

10th August,2022.