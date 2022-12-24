ONDO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY CHARGES CHRISTIANS TO BE TOLERANT AS THEY CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR

As the world celebrates Christmas and new year, a call has gone to Christians to imbibe the spirit of love as exemplified in the life of Jesus Christ.

Making the call on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Oleyelogun Bamidele David,said the season is not only for merry making, but a period to show love to one another and pray for the unity, progress and peace of Nigeria

While enjoining Christians to emulate the doctrine of Christ in Faith, hope and love, Oleyelogun admonished Christian faithfuls to imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings on humanity, service, patience and righteousness that his birth signifies.

The Speaker, however used the medium to appreciate Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN, CON) on the various landmark achievements recorded in the last six years of his administration.

He later wished all the people of Ondo State a peaceful and prosperous new year celebration.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

24th December,2022.