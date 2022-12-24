Home NewsOndo State News ONDO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY CHARGES CHRISTIANS TO BE TOLERANT AS THEY CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR
Ondo State News

ONDO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY CHARGES CHRISTIANS TO BE TOLERANT AS THEY CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

As the world celebrates Christmas and new year, a call has gone to Christians to imbibe the spirit of love as exemplified in the life of Jesus Christ.

Making the call on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Oleyelogun Bamidele David,said the season is not only for merry making, but a period to show love to one another and pray for the unity, progress and peace of Nigeria

While enjoining Christians to emulate the doctrine of Christ in Faith, hope and love, Oleyelogun admonished Christian faithfuls to imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings on humanity, service, patience and righteousness that his birth signifies.

The Speaker, however used the medium to appreciate Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN, CON) on the various landmark achievements recorded in the last six years of his administration.

He later wished all the people of Ondo State a peaceful and prosperous new year celebration.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole
Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

24th December,2022.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Drug abuse a great concern to us, says Gov. Akeredolu

VERIFICATION COMMITTEE DISCOVERS ONDO GOVT LOSES OVER N400M TO PAYROLL...

RISE TO THE CHALLENGES OF 21ST CENTURY, GLOBAL PANDEMIC, GOV...

GOV AKEREDOLU FROWNS AT ILLEGAL MINING OF GOLD IN ONDO

Akeredolu approves Olugbo as Chairman Ondo Council of Obas

Encroachment: Ondo Govt to register farmers on govt forest reserves

Let’s do it again… re-elect Akeredolu

AKEREDOLU REPRESENTS WHAT NIGERIANS DESIRE AT THIS TIME – PETER...

Workers’ Day 2018 speech by Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of...

Ondo Assembly Dissolves Local Government Caretaker Committees

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.