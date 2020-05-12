In line with the newly inaugurated Ondo State Civil Service Improvement Programme and in fulfilment of his resolve to keep Public Servants in the State abreast of issues bothering on the Service, especially during this covid-19 pandemic period, the State Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye has commenced regular online interaction with Public Servants in the State starting from Monday 11th May, 2020.

According to a press release from his office, Mr Aragbaiye said Workers in the State Public Service are invited to send short and concise questions, comments or suggestions on the State Civil Service related issues, stating their names and contact address for attention and response of the Head of Service to any of these platforms: website page www.dpsrd.on.gov.ng; Email address- info@dpsrd.on.gov.ng or WhatsApp number 08160622636.

The maiden online chat holds between Monday 11th and Friday 15th May, 2020 while answers to the questions or comments will be compiled and sent to the participants on the above

given addresses which will also be publicized on the various Public Service Social Media Platforms in the State.

All Workers in the Public Service and other stakeholders in the state are enjoined to share their views, suggestions and ideas with the number one Public Servant in the state on any of the platforms to enhance excellent service delivery to the people of the state.

Williams Oni

Media Manager

Office of the HoS.