As part of the efforts to tackle the issue of unemployment, the Ondo State Government, under the innovative leadership of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will hold “Unemployment Summit” this December.

The Summit is expected to open up several entrepreneurial initiatives and create opportunities for job creation in the sunshine State.

Renowned Entrepreneurs will discuss and proffer solutions to the issue of unemployment situation in the country.

Among them is Africa’s richest woman, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija.

The Akeredolu led-administration has taken several measures to tackle the critical issue of unemployment, particularly with the recent economic situation which has made the unemployment rate continues to skyrocket.

The summit will be hosted by the Governor through the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) which was established by the Governor to tackle unemployment situation in the state.