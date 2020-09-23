Members of the non-indigenes coalition group, Ondo West chapter have assured Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of their commitment to ensure he is reelected as Governor of the Sunshine state.

The group, which for the first time in the history of the state, brings together various ethnic groups in the state, including the Hausas, Igbos, Ebiras, Edos, Akwa Ibomites, and Deltans, strongly affirmed that Akeredolu’s administration had brought progress to their businesses and they had gained recognition under his tenure.

While receiving the wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu today at a meeting held in the LGA, the president Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ondo West, Chief Emeka Nnaji, the Chairman of Hausa Community Ondo West, Baba Yusuf and leaders of other ethnic groups pledged that Governor Akeredolu had their unflinching support to lead the state for the second term.

In her address, Mrs. Akeredolu who thanked the leaders of Ondo west Non Indigene coalition, Dr Casmir Alieze and Dr Onuegbu, appreciated the support of the coalition group, promising that Akeredolu’s administration would continue to extend the dividends of democracy to them.

“We are working hand in hand with all ethnic groups. It is government for everybody”, she reemphasized.

She urged them to register their names as directed so as to have their data captured, stressing that it was the only way they could be easily reached as it was done for the Ondo Widows Care initiative.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi

