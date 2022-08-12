•It Will Attract Global Attention To Ondo-Gov Akeredolu

•Akeredolu Is Building Humongous Platform For Future Generation-Otunba Akinboboye

The Ondo State Government has concluded arrangements to declare the Araromi Seaside in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the State, a Tourism Zone.

The State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, made the announcement in his Office, Alagbaka, Akure on Friday.

The Governor, who said the huge potentials of the State in Tourism could no longer be left untapped, assured that the declaration will attract global attention to the State.

He noted that the development, which is in partnership with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, will replicate the success stories of Tourism, particularly in Dubai, in the Sunshine State.

Governor Akeredolu said:” We have reached an agreement to declare our waterfronts or shores, where we have a lot of advantage in the country, a Tourism Zone.”

The Chairman of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ltd. Otunba Wanle Akinboboye assured that the declaration will create jobs and drive revenue generation in the State.

Otunba Akinboboye said by the declaration of the Governor, a platform for the present and future generation to enjoy tourism to the fullest has been provided.

He said the avanlache of natural tourist endowment of the Sunshine State will be explored for the benefits of not only Nigerians but the global community for the economic prosperity of the state.

“I am sure you are aware that there is 840kilometers of beachfront in Nigeria across Six states in which Ondo state has the longest with almost 200 kilometers of it.

“The entire Dubai has a total of 70 kilometers of beachfront, they welcome over 15 .9 Million visitors every year. Just imagine if they spend a thousand dollars, multiply by 15.9million people, that is what Mr Governor wants to replicate, to bring the entire world here.” Otunba Akinboboye stressed.

While assuring of employment opportunities in thousands, Otunba Akinboboye spoke of the several attractions of the state acquatic zone.

“We have the richest ocean because of limited operations of trollers, so our sea is extremely rich with different species of fish, prawns and the entire tourism activity that we believe very strongly will not only attract just Nigerians, but Africans in diaspora.

“A declaration like this will attract the world to that area for business opportunities. With this declaration, we in the state would have built a humongous platform for tommorow’s people.

“The platform we are standing on today was built by yesterday’s people. Mr Governor has begun the process of the platform for tomorrow’s people.” He noted.

The Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale ; Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Wale Akinlosotu and the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaye were present at the announcement.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 12, 2022.

📸Blessed Michael