Ondo State Government has announced the suspension of both National Union of Road transport workers, NURTW and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, RTEAN

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on special duties and strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale while addressing Government House correspondents said the suspension was with immediate effect.

Dr Odebowale attributed the suspension to recent crisis within the Unions over leadership tussles

SSA directed leadership of both NURTW and RTEAN to vacate motor parks across the eighteen local government areas of the state and to stop collecting money from taxi drivers and other motorists

Dr Odebowale who also directed Taxi drivers to revert to the old price of fifty naira explained that new tickets would be purchased directly from Government

The Governor’s Senior Special Assistant said every attempt to make life difficult for the masses would be restricted adding that security agencies had been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of the defaulters