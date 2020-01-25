Ondo State News

Ondo Govt Signs New Minimum Wage, Begins Payment in January

ondoevents 14 hours ago
An agreement on the new minimum wage of N30,000 was this morning signed by organised labour and the Ondo state government.

Under the new pay, officers on grade level 1 to 6 should enjoy the N30,000 new minimum wage while workers on grade level 7 to 17 will enjoy consequential adjustment on their salaries.

The payment will take effect from 1 January, 2020.

Speaking the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye who signed the agreement on behalf of government, said the negotiations were carried out with sincerity and in the interest of the generality of workers in the state.

The Chairman of Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Ilesanmi Oyesanmi; the NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole and the TUC chairman, Comrade Helen Odofin signed for the organised labour and workers.

