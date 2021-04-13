The Ondo State government said it would continue to give the education sector the necessary intervention as embedded in its programme and policy of “educational advancement and human capital development” in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Lola Amuda gave the assurance in Akure, while declaring open a one-day intensive coordination meeting for subject Assessors for year 2020/2021 major book review for Upper Basic and Senior Secondary School classes in Ondo state.

She lauded the integrity of the Assessors and reminded them that the task ahead of them requires a great level of commitment in chatting a new direction for the effective implementation of curriculum delivery in our schools.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the workshop was aimed at equipping the subject Assessors with the necessary skills that will assist them to select the best titles to be used in the Upper Basic and Senior Secondary School classes for the next three years.

While describing the Assessors as men and women of proven integrity, the Permanent Secretary charged them to be objective and make the best use of the opportunity in the tasks before them.

Mrs. Lola Amuda noted that the tasks require a great deal of commitment and objectivity, and reminded the Assessors that the assignment is time bound, urging them to accomplish it within the time frame.

The Assessors are to review and recommend curriculum compliant textbooks for the use in the Pre-Basic, Lower, Middle, Upper Basic and Senior Secondary School classes in the next three years.

Their recommendation is however subject to further moderation and ratification by seasoned subject experts.

Olaoluwa Meshack

Head, Info.