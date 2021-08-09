Ondo State Government releases result of Entrance Examination into Unity Secondary Schools.

The result of the entrance examination into the Ondo State Government Unity Secondary Schools has been released.

The examination was conducted last Saturday at designated centres across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Over 18,000 candidates participated in the examination.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science & Technology, Mrs. Lola Amuda had during the conduct on Saturday assured that the result would be released within 48 hours.