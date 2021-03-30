By Chris Okunnuwa

The Ondo State government has clarified its stance over the alleged plan to privatised state-owned football franchise, Sunshine Stars FC.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Tuesday while addressing concerned stakeholders of Sunshine Stars at the Governor’s Office dismissed talks of a possible sale of the Club.

Players, officials and supporters of the Owena Whales had thronged to the entrance of Governor’s office to demonstrate against alleged plan to privatise the Club among other issues.

The Deputy Governor in company of the Chief of Staff, Gbenga Ale among others met with selected stakeholders of the Club at the Cocoa Conference Hall before disclosing to newsmen that:

“The fact has been established that Sunshine Stars FC is not self-sustaining at the moment; what the Government is trying to do is to partner with some sponsors and investors who will invest into the Club so that we can take the Club higher than the way it is right now, that’s all we are working on.

“There is what will motivate the players so that they can train and play well; give them proper welfare package and these are all what we are putting in place so that their morale can be boosted and they will able to play well on the field so that they can move to the next level, away from relegation.” Aiyedatiwa concluded.

Sunshine Stars’ captain, Abe Sunday Oluwasina and coach Julius Kayode who had earlier took turn to field questions from journalists both maintained that the discussions with key members of the state exco were positive and fruitful.