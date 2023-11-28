Ondo govt moves to clear backlog of gratuities

The Ondo State Government is now set to begin enblock defraying of backlog of Gratuities owed Primary School Teachers and Local Government Retirees with One Billion Naira on Thursday.

The Commisioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro gave this hint while discussing with some Journalists in Akure .

On assumption of office, the Akeredolu – led government in his words, inherited seven months backlog of Salary Arrears, Leave bonuses, Pensions and Gratuities which it had to defray.

Being a Government that is sensitive to the plight of the people, Takuro said It prioritised Workers”Welfare, so Salaries, Pensions and Leave Bonuses were prioritised.

The last tranche of 142% of Salary Arrears of Local Government Workers in his words, was paid with September Salary.

Takuro added that white grappling with the payment of the huge liabilities inherited as Salary Arrears, Pensions and Leave Bonuses, the government had no choice but to pay the Gratuities it could pay, in piece meal.

Takuro added as the economic situation bits harder, the government has to do something as a matter of necessity, to ameliorate the effect of the hardship on Retirees.

He said the Governor approved One Billion Naira to begin enblock payment of Gratuities of Retirees of Local Government and Primary School Teachers, starting with 2011 and part of 2012.

This enblock payment which will be be flagged of 10 am at the Dome on Thursday, will be a continuous process.

Abooluwa Famakinwa

Head, Media and Publicity, Min. Of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.