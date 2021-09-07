The Ondo State Government has announced that public and civil servants in the employ of the state government have just two weeks to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

In a circular made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the state government reiterated the need for members of the public to get the Covid – 19 jab , which it described as a safety measure against the spread of the deadly virus, particularly now that the Delta variant of the virus is spreading very fast.

Public servants across the state are therefore given two weeks ultimatum to get themselves vaccinated.

