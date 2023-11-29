ONDO GOVT INAUGURATES STEERING COMMITTEE FOR IMPACT PROJECT TO REDUCE CHILD MORTALITY

Ondo state Government has inaugurated a 15- man committee for a world bank assisted project ” Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) to curb the menace of under five mortality rate in Ondo state due to malaria.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Awolowo Ajaka said the project would impact and strengthen the health sector of the state while adding that the main objective was to reduce the under 5 mortality rate by 40 percent in the first phase

The committee comprises, the Hon commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Awolowo Ajaka as the Chairman, the commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa as a co-chairman, commissioner for economic, planning and Budget, Mr Emmanuel Igbasan as member, Accountant General, Mrs Toyin Oni, Permanent secretary Ministry of Health, Pharm ( Dr) Mrs Folukemi Aladenola and heads of other agencies in the health sector and Civil society organization.

Bisi Lawani

Ministry of Health