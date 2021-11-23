The Ondo State Government has ordered the imposition of a twenty-four hour curfew on Ikare Town, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State with immediate effect.

This comes on the heels of security reports and credible intelligence arising from the situation in Ikare. Specifically, some deaths have been recorded as a result of sporadic gunshots that have pervaded the ancient town in the last 12 hours. This is most unacceptable.

Security agencies, especially the Police and Amotekun have already been directed to ensure full compliance and enforcement of the curfew imposed. All Traditional Rulers, Opinion and Religious Leaders are enjoined to give maximum support to this order just as they are to rein in their subjects and wards.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed on Igbara-Oke since last week is hereby lifted. The State Security Council at its meeting on Monday, reviewed the situation and concluded that while efforts are not spared to sustain the relative peace, it was only appropriate to lift the curfew, for now. This notwithstanding, all those arrested in connection with the crisis shall be prosecuted accordingly.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

November 23, 2021