By Debo Akinbami

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has revealed the rate at which infact mortality has reduced in the state. She also said the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu is making frantic efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19 in the state.

Mrs. Akeredolu said this at the kick-off of the distribution of health commodities and handling over of 18-Seater Bus to Ondo State Contributory Health Commission at the Ondo State Ministry of Health, Alagbaka, Akure.

In her words, “Between 2019 and 2020 in Ondo State under the able leadership of Mr. Governor, infant mortality rate reduced from 9.6 to 2.4; under-5 mortality rate dropped from 13.4 to 2.4; Contraceptive Prevalence Rate increased from 9.3% to 10.5%; HIV test positive rate decreased from 2.5% to 2.1%; percentage of under-5 children receiving Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets increased from 57.2% to 58.9%; and Penta-3 vaccine coverage also went up from 70.5% to 78.4%.

“The efforts of the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu to stem the tide of COVID-19 in our dear state is on top gear. We are not resting on our oars. In no distant future, this Administration shall commence the Ondo State Drugs and Health Commodities’ Management Agency for improved accountability and transparency in the supply chain management of drugs and health commodities in our health facilities.”

The First Lady, who said government is poised to expand health care coverage in Ondo State, assured that the administration of Governor Akeredolu shall be unwavering in the qualitative delivery of health care services to the residents of Ondo State.

She said, “The journey towards Universal Health Coverage in Ondo State is an outcome that continually draws the commitment of the present Administration. Through the coordinating engine of the State Ministry of Health, the health care policies of this administration, for the remaining years, shall focus on the trio of communicable, non-communicable and emerging public health disease burdens of our people.

“This coordination shall be articulated at a soon-to-happen State Health Summit. Through the sustainable healthcare financing model of health insurance provided by the Ondo State Contributory Health Scheme, the Government is poised to expand health care coverage from the 15,100 beneficiaries’ coverage of Abiyamo scheme and 20,533 enrollees under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund programme to include about 49,400 workforce of the public service and at least 10% of the informal sector of our dear state over the next two years.”

“Through the provision arms of Hospitals’ Management Board, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, State Agency for the Control of AIDS, UNIMED and its fast-developing Teaching Hospital and the Ondo State Emergency Services Agency (ODEMSA), the Government shall be unwavering in the qualitative delivery of health care services to the residents of Ondo State.” Arabirin added.

In his Welcome Address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, pharmacist Folukemi Aladenola, expressed the health sector’s commitment to the ‘Redeemed Agenda’ of Governor Akeredolu.

According to him, “This administration has prioritise the health and well-being of the people of Ondo State through various initiatives, such as the renovation and equipping of the state health facilities, massive investments in the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), an ultramodern medical facility at Ifon, all of these have put Ondo State at the forefront among states who take healthcare delivery seriously.

“On our part at the Ondo State Ministry of Health and the entire health sector in the state, we remained committed to translating the ‘Redeemed Agenda’ of this administration, especially in the health sector, to reality.”

The event which was attended by the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Pharmacist Folukemi Aladenola, and other top government officials,

was part of the activities marking Governor Akeredolu’s 100 Days in Office.