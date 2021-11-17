Press Statement

The Ondo State Government has extended the deadline issued to the Public Service in respect of the Covid-19 Vaccination exercise.

The new date within which all workers in the State Public Service must be vaccinated is now December 31st, 2021.

This was the outcome of today’s State Executive Council meeting which reviewed the level of compliance with the directive after receiving reports from the Ministry of Health in respect of the subject matter.

Council expressed satisfaction with the reports so far, especially as such affirmed strong indication of readiness on the part of workers to be vaccinated. Encouraging as this development seems, Council noted the need to extend the earlier deadline for proper mop up.

All workers in the Public Service are, therefore, enjoined to take advantage of this new window and get vaccinated as Government’s earlier decision regarding enforcement shall commence afterwards.

For the avoidance of doubt, no one without the Covid-19 Vaccination Card shall be allowed into any Government Office after December 31st, 2021.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

November 15, 2021.