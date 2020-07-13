Farmers in Akoko land in their hundreds, have benefitted from the 20,000 hybrid cocoa seedlings given out for free by the Ondo State Government on Monday in Isua-Akoko, Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

The distribution is the core target of Cocoa Revolution Project of the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government.

Mrs Titilayo Adeyemi, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, who facilitated the programme and brought it to Isua explained that the seedlings would further boost the economy of the area and by extension that of the state.

Adeyemi added that the culture of cultivating cocoa had been noticed in Isua-Akoko, saying that was the reason the state government deemed it fit to engage farmers in the area and ensure they benefit from this agric largess .

According to her, if the people of the council area could key into the production of cocoa, the income generating potentials of the local government areas is going to improve significantly.

In his remarks, Mr Akin Olotu, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Agriculture and Agric Business, noted that each of the beneficiary would get 200 seedlings.

Olotu ,who was represented by Mr Toba Adenowuro, the state Secretary ,Cocoa Revolution Project, said the seedlings were two year old seeds, high yeilding and mature.

He explained that the move was activated in Ondo State government’s bid to keep the state as the number one cocoa producing state in the country.

Olotu noted that the distribution would span through the 16 cocoa producing local government areas of the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Kayode Ovie, who was born into cocoa production, said the initiative would help him and other beneficiaries in their cocoa agric business.