The Ondo State Government has distanced itself from the activities of people parading themselves as agents helping people to obtain their Certificates of Occupancy (CofO).

The Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engineer Raimi Aminu said in Akure that government has no agents or persons certified to serve as intermediary in the processing of landed property between the people and the government.

He said, “We have had complaints about some people, called agents, who collect money from people ostensibly to process CofO. Unfortunately, these people do not come to the Ministry of Lands to pay the stipulated fees and get the papers processed.

Let me clarify it today that government has no agents, private or corporate bodies assigned to serve as agents in CofO matters.”

He explained that the government had devised ways that the processing and collection of the landed property would be done without bottlenecks in as short time as possible.

“In a few days time, the guidelines for the collection of CofO will be pasted in the Ministries notice board for people to follow. Applicants should come to the Ministry and meet the designated officer to know the items required to obtain the c of o tittle,” the Commissioner said