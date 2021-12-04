Special Announcement

Curfew Imposed On Ikare Akoko Lifted

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed that the curfew imposed on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko NorthEast local government area of the state, be lifted.

The decision is to allow Schools in the town to reopen so as to complete the academic year; more so that Schools are scheduled to begin the end of the Term Exams soon.

Notwithstanding the lifting of the curfew, security agencies have been directed to monitor the situation in the town closely and impose sanctions on any breach of security and public peace.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 4, 2021.