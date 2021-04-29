Letters of posting for the one thousand newly recruited primary school teachers in Ondo state have been released.

A statement by SUBEB’s Head of Media Relations, Bisi Agboola said beneficiaries must tender their original letter of appointment at SUBEB headquarters in Akure before collecting the letter of posting.

Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had recently approved the recruitment of 1,000 teachers to fill the vacancies in primary schools across the state.