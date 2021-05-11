The Ondo State Government has assured workers in the state that their protection and rights while at work would not be compromised at all times.

The state deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa gave the assurance while addressing members of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, who were protesting the alleged slapping of a female environmental guard, Mrs Adeola Egbebi by a senior special assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale.

The deputy governor described the workers as critical partners in the Akeredolu-led government, noted that every worker in the state is important and that the governor has not sent anyone out to molest any worker.

He assured the protesting workers that the government would look at the allegation and take necessary action.

While applauding the peaceful manner the protest was conducted, Aiyedatiwa, however, appealed to the workers to shelve the protest so that hoodlums would not hijack it to cause further problem in the seeming volatile security situation across the country, adding that their demands are already noted and would be given the necessary attention.

Earlier, the NLC, through its state Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye had called for the removal of Odebowale over the recent slapping of a heavily pregnant environmental security guard for not greeting him.

Adeleye who said the union had settled issues it had with the government in the past, stated that the high handedness of Dr Odebowale could not be bored any more, demanding for his immediate removal.

Similarly, the deputy governor had urged motorcyclists popularly known as ‘Okada’ riders in the state to see road accidents as human errors and not the opportunity to cause further havoc by setting vehicles involved or other properties ablaze.

Speaking against the backdrop of the attack by Okada riders and the counter-attack by tipper drivers in Akure the state capital over the weekend, Aiyedatiwa while addressing the operators during a protest visit to the governor’s office, said they should show understanding rather than vent anger at such times.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor,

( Office of the Deputy Governor ).