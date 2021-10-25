The Ondo State Executive Council on Monday approved and ratified the selection of two traditional rulers in the State.

The two new monarchs are Prince Samuel Bayode Agboola, whose selection was approved as the new Onirun of Irun-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of as well that of Prince Nelson Gbadega Akintolaye as the Akamuja of Igburowo in Odigbo Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo in a statement said the kingmakers of Irun selected Prince Agboola and presented him to government for approval.

He said Council deliberated and concluded that the procedure adopted in the selection of the Onirun and Akamuja were in conformity with the provisions of extant Laws.

Both had earlier been cleared as having no issues before the State Executive Council considered their approval, he said.

“The council met today and deliberated on some far reaching decisions. As part of the commitment of this administration to respect traditional institutions and allow towns and villages to select traditional heads for themselves, the Council today approved the appointment of two traditional heads as stated earlier.

“Their selections were deliberated upon and the council, particularly, focused on the procedure adopted in their selection and found that it was in conformity with the laid down Laws. The Council has therefore, graciously approved their selection as done by the kingmakers.” Ojogo said.