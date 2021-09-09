The Ondo state government has released new calendar for 2021/2022 academic session to public and private schools in the state.

This was contained in a circular addressed to the Head of Service and other stakeholders in the education sector, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science And Technology, Mrs Lola Amuda.

All schools are directed to adhere strictly to the new academic calendar.

In the circular, with reference number S/HE 326Vol.11/136, Mrs Amuda said the 1st term will start on Monday, 4th of October till Friday, 17th, December 2021.

She directed that teaching and learning must commence from the first day of resumption as stated in the circular.

See the details of the circular below:



