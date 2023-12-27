ONDO STATE NEWS

Ondo Govt. Announces Akeredolu’s Death

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 1 day ago
0 7 1 minute read

IT IS A SAD DAY IN ONDO STATE

With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the tragic passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts. Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

A letter has been sent to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, to officially inform His Excellency of this devastating news. The Family and the Ondo State Government appreciate Mr. President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness. The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled. He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation. Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

However, we find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty.

Thank you.

Signed:
Bamidele Ademola-Olateju
Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 1 day ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Ondo

Ondo

Related Articles

Ondo 2024: Ondo women, Ifedore, and deputy governorship position.

1 week ago

Akeredolu Commences Medical Leave

2 weeks ago

ODSG TRAINS INFORMATION OFFICERS ON NUTRITION AND SUSTAINABLE HEALTH

2 weeks ago

GOV AKEREDOLU RELEASES N1BN FOR RETIRED TEACHERS, LG WORKERS IN ONDO

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button