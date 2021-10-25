The Ondo State government has reaffirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine for workers and other residents in the state is not only safe for humans, but would also help in boosting their immunity and prevent untimely death from the dreaded virus.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo stated this at a meeting with the Management and entire staff of Ministry of Information and Orientation over the deadline given to workers in the state to get vaccinated on or before November 1st, 2021 or risk denial of access to their offices.

The Commissioner who spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Adeyemi Adeyemo, stressed that the vaccine is safe and will help in controlling the spread of disease.

Mr. Ojogo added that the members of the State Executive Council, Head of Service and all Permanent Secretaries have have been vaccinated, including their spouses with no negative incident recorded.

He,therefore advised staff of the Ministry to make themselves available on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 as the Ministry has arranged with the state Primary Health Care Agency to come to the Ministry to administer the vaccine on staff who are yet to receive it by 9:am at the newsroom of the Ministry.

He went further that major roles of government is to ensure protection of lives and property as enshrined in the constitution and government would not fold its arms and allow the spread of coronavirous when certified vaccine has been made available for free.

The Commissioner, urged workers in the Ministry and in the state in general to cooperate with the government by showing up for COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adeyemi Adeyemo used the meeting to interface with staffers of the Ministry for the first time since he was posted as the Accounting Officer, and sought the cooperation of all members of staff to move the Ministry forward.

Mr. Adeyemo hinted that a WhatsApp platform would be created for effective communication among staffers as well as to receive feedback from officers especially those on the field.

Similarly, the Director of Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Toyin Onisile informed Media Managers on the field to bring up achievements of the government in their beats to the Ministry for documentation as usual.

She charged Officers to redouble their efforts and be up and doing at all times so as to get feedback to the government and keep the public informed on government activities

Sola Omoboyowa, Media Manager, Ministry of Information and Orientation