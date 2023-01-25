Ondo Govt Alerts Citizens On Diphtheria, Lassa Fever Outbreak

•••Orders Immediate Closure of Beer Parlours, Night Clubs Around Schools

Ondo State government on Wednesday charged residents of the State to be vigilant and guide against the increasing cases of the deadly Lassa Fever virus in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who briefed Journalists after the State Executive Council meeting said the Council observed that incident of Lassa Fever has increased in the state with Owo and Ose Local Government Areas as flashpoints.

She warned those processing Garri (cassava flour) or yam flour to do it with extra care in an hygienic environment.

The government also encouraged the people to be more circumspect in their handling of foodstuffs, especially dry foodstuffs.

The Exco meeting was presided over by the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN,CON.

The Council also warned against the new strain of deadly flu (Diphtheria) found in China which has put about seven Nigerians in critical condition in China.

“A new strain of flu has been found in China and it is very deadly. The Executive Council decided that our people should be reminded to practice personal hygiene by regularly washing their hands and keeping their environment clean

“About seven Nigerians are in critical condition in China as a result of the flu. So, our people should practice personal hygiene so the flu will not get here or if it gets here it goes away”, the Commissioner added.

On illegal shops and structures in front of some primary and secondary schools in the state, the state image maker observed that those shops apart from selling hard drinks, they are also operating night clubs which are not good for the development of the school children, hence the owners should immediately remove them.

It has been observed that certain primary and secondary schools have kiosks and illegal structures around their perimeters, sometimes even in the front of schools. And some schools have been fingered because they have beer parlour, night clubs around those schools. That is unacceptable to us.

“The Executive Council decided that in the next seven days owners of those structures should dismantle them, if they are not dismantled, government will come and dismantle them”, she said.