As part of her quest in supporting the good work of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, the wife of the of Ondo State Governor, Arabirin Betty Akeredolu has extended the palliative programme to the market women who are strictly APC members across the state through the leadership of the the group.

In her welcome address, the SSA women affairs to Mr Governor, Hon.Mrs Toyin Akinmoyo who also double as the state Secretary of the APC Iyalojas, applaud the efforts of Mrs Akeredolu for her usual and timely audience towards the organisation.

She further appreciate the members for their steadfastness and commitment towards the sustainability of the organization and also appeal to members to put more efforts in canvassing more votes for Arakunrin Akeredolu’s reelection bid in their respective local government.

Further more, the Iyaloja General of Ondo State APC, Chief Mrs Funke Adu, express her feelings by thanking Arabirin Akeredolu and her husband for their unalloyed efforts towards the group overtime.

She tasked members to see the second term bid of Mr Governor as a major priority in the group in their various local government and ensure that they treat members in the respective markets equally.

Also in attendance at the meeting is the state PRO, Mrs Abu Toyin and all the local government head and their Secretaries.