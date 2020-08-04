By Mary Agidi

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has affirmed that marginalisation of widows in the state had become a thing of the past, with the coming on board of the Ondowidows’care initiative.

She said this in Owo town at the distribution of COVID-19 Palliatives to over 1,000 widows across the communities under Owo local government, being a continuation of the exercise which had covered 12 Local Government areas of Ondo the state.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, Mrs Akeredolu emphasised that the initiative was to lessen the suffering of widows during this COVID-19 crisis, noting that the exercise was just a tip of the iceberg of what they would benefit under the Ondowidows’care programme.

She noted that it had been observed that widows were forgotten and were struggling to provide for their children being sole providers, hence, the reason to come up with the initiative.

According to her, over 600 widows were captured today, and noted that the exercise still continued in Owo tomorrow, Tuesday, while disclosing that about 1,300 registered under the Ondowidows’care website from the Local Government.

She disclosed that after the palliatives, their bank accounts would be credited, saying, ” It is time for widows in Ondo State to begin to enjoy”.

A beneficiary from Owo town, Mrs Mary Olubode lauded the kind-hearted idea of the initiator, saying “to give attracted greater blessings than to receive”.

Mrs Alice Ebun-Olotu from Ipele Community under Owo, said “I am grateful, the wife of our governor will not become a sudden widow, she won’t be put to shame for remembering us”.

Also reacting to the gesture, Mrs Caroline Miyaki said, “We thank her for this, she will succeed in all her endeavors”.

Mrs Angela Odo from Emure-Ile, widow of 20 years with five children, narrated how she struggled to cater for the children having lost her husband at a tender age. She was so excited about the initiative, noting that it was a rare experience since she became a widow.

Mrs Itameso Caroline described the initiative as a good step, and urged the wife of the governor to keep it up while praying for the victory of Governor Akeredolu come October 10 gubernatorial election.

Princess Olufunmilayo Ademulegun, a daughter of the soil was appreciative of the kind gesture of the wife of the governor towards widows, saying she was overwhelmed when she was aware of the move to reach out to the widows which prompted her to come and give moral support.

She prayed that God meet Mrs Akeredolu at the point of her needs for touching the lives of widows in Ondo State.

The exercise also covered about 20 BEMORE girls of Her Excellency who were given same items to support their families.