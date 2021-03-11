…Commits To Carrying Out More Productive Activities

by Onyeukwu Rowland Iheloghara

In a bid to guarantee maximum productivity and efficiency in the office of the wife Governor, wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has charged her newly depolyed Aides and Staff to give in their best in the discharge of their duties in their various positions.

Mrs Akeredolu gave this charge during the “MEET YOUR PRINCIPAL” -a familiarity gathering organized by the office the wife Ondo State Governor.

Mrs Akeredolu

She emphasized that diligence, hard and loyalty should be empoly by Officers across all the units in the office for maximum productivity.

The sunshine state first lady reminded her team that their second term in office, will not be a time for holidays, as there would not a dull moment but activitie galore as usual.

She also challenged corps members depolyed to her office

to be above board as the office rewards excellence and diligence adding that some corps members have earned themselves employment as a result of their performance.

Mrs Akeredolu used the medium to debunk the conventional opinion that Governors use their second terms for holidays, stressing that the Akeredolu led government is a legacy driven government committed to justifying the confidence and mandate of the good people of Ondo.

Responding, the Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Media, Onyeukwu Rowland Iheloghara, on behalf of his colleagues thanked Ondo First Lady for the confidence reposed on them particularly, those who were elevated and reappointed, and pledged to double their efforts.

In their different remarks, the Chief Protocol Officer, Wole Johnson, all the Special Assistants and units head pledged commitment to their various duties.

The meeting had in attendance, the Senior Special Assistants to the Ondo Governor, Special Assistants to Ondo Governor, deployed to the office of the wife of Governor.

Others include, the security units, medical team, press crew, and administrative staff.