Ondo Governor’s Wife, Others, Join Nigeria’s First Lady for National HPV Launch

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Akeredolu, her colleagues under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NiGWF), and other eminent Nigerians have joined the wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, OON, to officially launch the introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into Nigeria’s Routine Immunization Schedule.

The Federal Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), introduced the vaccine into Nigeria’s Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) at the Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, FCT.

The Human Papillomavirus, experts say, is responsible for over 95% cervical cancer cases. The HPV vaccine however provides protection against cancer variants, including cervical cancer. It works by stimulating the body’s immune system to produce antibodies against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV); recommended for young girls between the ages of 9 and 14.

While speaking at the programme, the President’s wife described the launching as a significant step in the county’s efforts to protect the womenfolk against the ruinous cervical cancer cases.

The Phase 1 launch encompasses 15 states and the rederal Capital Territory (FCT). The states are: Abia, Bauchi, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Enugu, Jigawa, Taraba, Kano, Kebbi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun and FCT. The phase two is expected to take place in the first quarter of the year 2024.

The event was attended by notable Nigerians, including His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ohanenye Uju Kennedy. Others are health practitioners, development partners students and researchers.

Story by Debo Akinbami