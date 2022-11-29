Ondo Governor’s Wife Lauded for Aiding Free Medical Equipment

• As UNIMED, FMC Benefit from Donations

Medical practitioners in Ondo State have lauded the intervention of the wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, in facilitating the supply of free medical equipment to the state.

The governor’s wife had brokered partnership with two US-based medical missions – Sharing Hope Medical Mission and Riverside International, both of the University of California, San Diego, USA, in 2018, and has since been partnering

on capacity building for medics and tennis-playing kiddies in the state.

Last month, the teams had donated Medical supplies worth millions of naira to the State through the Office of the Wife of Governor. The visit which lasted for four days was the third since the partnership was brokered and the period was used to train medical practitioners on Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) and an updated course in Anaesthesia and Critical Care.

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital, Ondo, its Akure Annex and the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owo, benefited from the free medical supplies, with each thanking Mrs Akeredolu for the intervention.

The items shared included assorted medical and surgical materials, oxygen concentrators, advanced surgical items, dressing materials, complete surgical packs, cartons of endotracheal tubes, and each institution got over two thousand items.

Meanwhile, members of the missions also donated tennis shoes and equipment to students of the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic after friendly matches played with the children during their last trip.

Sharing Hope Foundation is a team of medical experts from the University of California San Diego USA committed to medical missions to the continent of Africa with accompanying donations of medical supplies. The teams have previously volunteered in Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya and South America.