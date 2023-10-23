ONDO GOVERNMENT MOVES TO KICK START 33 NEWLY CREATED LCDAs iN FEW DAYS

As part of preparation to kick start the implementation of the newly created thirty-three Local Council Development Authorities, the Ondo State Government has began inspection of facilities for it’s take off.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro led the inspection team to ascertain the level of preparedness of stakeholders to receive the newly created LCDAs which will take off in the

next few days.

Starting with the Southern Senatorial District, the team visited the LCDAs to meet with stakeholders in the different communities comprising the LCDAs as well as inspect facilities provided for the take off and permanent

Sites provided for the

Secretariats of the LCDAs

At a courtesy visits to Paramount Rulers in the LCDAs where the team met stakeholders, the team lead, Alhaji Amidu Takuro appreciated the Obas and stakeholders for the support given the present administration qand like Oliver Twist, he asked for more.

Takuro promised that the Akeredolu led administration would continue to put smiles on the faces of the people and prioritize their welfare.

He added that the government had just achieved a great feat ,which he described as sacrificial, in the payment of the seven months Salary arrears owed Local government workers by the immediate past administration.

The team lead highlighted other achievements of the government to include; up to date payment of pensions to retirees, upgrading of Stools, recognition and upgrading of minor stools to obaship status, securing the lives and properties of the people by strengthening the Amotekun Corps and partnering with relevant Security Agencies.

He explained that the motive behind the creation and passing into law of the LCDAs bill, was to bring government closer to the people, give them a sense of belonging as well as bring faster development to the State.

Takuro expressed delight and satisfaction at the infrastructure and readiness of the people to accept and support the take off and successful operation of the newly created LCDAs.

Obas, Reagents and Opinion Leaders in the LCDAs visited were all very joyous and full of thanks that their long time dream and agitation is finally coming to reality.

They thanked the State Governor profusely for taking the Bull by the horns and for listening to the yearnings and aspirations of the People.

They promise to give the necessary support and cooperation needed to make the LCDAs a success.

The Obas promise to do everything within their power to secure the lives and properties of Workers that will be posted to their domain.

Obas , Reagents and opinion leaders include; Ajobu of Araromi Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, the Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Thomas Adesayo, The Akogbe of Ajue, Oba Funmilola Akinwe, Odogbo of Omi, Oba Akinyelure Ajiboye, The Rebuja of Osooro, Gbadebo Bajowa, the Agadagba of Arogbo , Pere Zacceaus Doubrah Egbunu, the Majuwa of Ilutitun, Oba Adeoye Idepefo, Reagent of Aheri, Princess Funmileyi Obajimi – Ikuomoenisan, Hon. Segun Odolo, Prince Barr. Olatunbosun Aganun amongst others..

LCDAs are; Ile-Oluji West, OkeIgbo, Irepodun, Ikale East, West and North, Ilaje Central, East and Central, Ilaje Aheri/Etikan and Arogbo.

With the Commissioner on the inspection team are; A Commissioner with the Local Government Service Commission, and

President, Nulge , Engr

Bola Taiwo , Director Local Government Affairs Min, of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Festus Asonja, Heads of Local Government Administration( HOLGA) of the Parents LGAs, Directors in the Local Service amongst others.

Abooluwa Famakinwa

Head, Publicity and Media Relations Unit

Min. Of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.