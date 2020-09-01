The Ondo State Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) has advised religious and political leaders as well as other strategic stakeholders to obey precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 while carrying out any of their activities in the State.

Chairman of the State Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, stated this during a media chat with newsmen in Akure. He said the Government had taken cognisance of the socio-political context of the State, yet there’s need to comply with necessary precautions that can safeguard residents during the period.

He added that there’s need for political parties and other affected stakeholders to embrace other means of convincing voters, rather than encouraging mass gathering of the people or engaging in acts capable of compromising COVID-19 guidelines. He noted that where gathering is unavoidable, the proper use of face mask, hand washing practice, use of hand sanitisers and physical distancing should be encouraged.

Prof. Fatusi maintained that as part of efforts to flatten the curb of its spread, the Interministerial Committee is currently reviewing its existing guidelines, part of which will take into consideration the social, economic and political sector of the State.

The Chairman who hinted that new sets of personal protective equipment will soon be distributed to health workers in the State stated that aside about four hundred health workers that were earlier infected, no health worker has been infected with the virus recently.

While calling for collective efforts towards stopping the spread of the virus, the Don said testing laboratory and isolation centre in Ondo are at 90 per cent completion stage.

He as well appealed to religious leaders in the State to re-double their monitoring mechanism in order to ensure that worshippers adhere to the guidelines while congregating.

Fatusi who also appreciated religious leaders for their cooperation since the outbreak of the disease in the State, charged them to always abide by the rules and regulations laid down by government.

Speaking at the event, the Ag. Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, Hon. Jibayo Adeyeye, who was represented by Mrs. Toyin Adeyalo-Ogundare said since the outbreak of the pandemic Ondo State now has a total of 1539 confirmed cases and 30 deaths. He also hinted that most of the patients have been treated and discharged.