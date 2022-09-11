ONDO GOV WIFE’S CRITIQUE OF LP LOGO IS FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION

PRESS STATEMENT

We have noticed the low-cost attempt by desperate characters within the social media space to gain undeserved attention by making political issue out of Mrs Akeredolu’s innocuous reference to gender parity fault in the logo of the Labour Party on her Facebook page.

For emphasis, Mrs Akeredolu, apart from being a postal child for gender parity advocacy, is a famed feminist and public intellectual who does not pretend her reasoned convictions about any issue of consequence to the country, including politics.

In this case, her critique of LP’s logo to the extent that it features only a male child is suitably pointing attention to what appears to undermine the girl child while stressing the need to be delibrate about giving girl children their pride of place, like their male counterpart. It is not in the least suggestive of political patronage or association.

The First Lady is a proven party person who always stand with the All Progressives Congress (APC). This was evident in her unyeilding stance during the testy moment she was obviously cheated as a towering senatorial aspirant by the Imo State chapter of the party.

If she has remained with the party despite the blatant injustice and in spite of palpable political overtures of the time, the strange interpretation of her message could only mean a charade; another false and futile strife of the opposition.

We deem this clarification necessary in the interest of susceptible members of the public who may be swayed by the disingenuous attempt of reprobates to make a mountain out of the molehill.

Signed:

Debo Akinbami,

Special Assistant (Media & Archives) to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 11, 2022.