Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday unveiled his administration’s plan to establish a ‘Redeemed Business District’ for the state.

Governor Akeredolu said the Business District will be sited at the Trade Fair Complex, Akure, the state capital.

The governor lamented that the facility has remained underutilized and abandoned with dilapidated structures for too long.

He expressed his administration’s unwavering determination to effectively utilise the avalanche of resources that abound in the state to grow its economy.

Governor Akeredolu spoke while receiving officials of the Ondo State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, OSCCIMA, in his office, Alagbaka, Akure.

He noted that the business community is an integral part of his administration’s vision of ensuring that the State becomes a choice destination for investors.

Earlier, the President of OSCCIMA in the state, Mrs Modupe Olakunle, commended the State Government for its giant strides in diverse fronts at developing the state.

Mrs Modupe stressed that there have been massive constructions, infrastructural upgrade and development as well as rehabilitation of roads across councils areas in the state for the well-being of citizens.

“Renovation of dilapidated buildings in our public primary schools, industrialization of the state for job creation and other laudable projects are ongoing all over to make life comfortable,” she said.

The President said that OSCCIMA was prepared to support the government in its determination to improve the state, especially in the area of Cocoa Production.

According to her, a one-day sensitization seminar on the Utilisation of Fertilizer, Herbicide and Post Harvest Handling to boost Cocoa Farming in Ondo State has been scheduled to hold next month.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki