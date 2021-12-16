IGP ORDERS POSTING OF CP OYEDIRAN ADESOYE OYEYEMI AS COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ONDO STATE



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the immediate posting of CP Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, fsi to Ondo State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in- charge of the State.

The posting follows the retirement of CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in the State, having meritoriously completed the statutory years of service in the Nigeria Police Force.



The new Commissioner of Police, CP Oyediran, who was until this deployment, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Railway Police Command, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.